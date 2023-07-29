L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $204.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $202.00 to $204.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.55.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $192.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.48.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after purchasing an additional 832,313 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after purchasing an additional 775,738 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,108,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

