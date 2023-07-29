L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.15-$12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.87 billion. L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.15-12.55 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,224. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.45. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $83,532,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after purchasing an additional 339,806 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

