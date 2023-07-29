L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.15-12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.0-18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.15-$12.55 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.55.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,224. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after acquiring an additional 339,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,145,000 after buying an additional 34,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $342,413,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.