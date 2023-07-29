L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.15-12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.0-18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.15-$12.55 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.55.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,224. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after acquiring an additional 339,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,145,000 after buying an additional 34,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $342,413,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.