L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 121.7% in July

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the June 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

L’Air Liquide Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About L’Air Liquide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 1st quarter worth $1,103,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2,008.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the first quarter worth about $231,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

