L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 121.7% in July

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the June 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
L’Air Liquide Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61.
L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L’Air Liquide
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.