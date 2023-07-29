Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04), reports. The business had revenue of $78.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.43%.
LBAI stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $20.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.48%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,924,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.
