Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $271,175,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $19.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $721.26. 1,849,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $627.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $724.07.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

