Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q1 guidance to $5.30-6.80 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX traded up $19.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $721.26. 1,850,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,891. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $724.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $627.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $569.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

