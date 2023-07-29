Lattice Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,600 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.87. 204,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,687. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.09.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $199,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,448.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $199,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,448.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,573 shares of company stock worth $5,510,334. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

