Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,616 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.22.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,794,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,128. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.89. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.