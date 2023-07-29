Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48-$3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.80-$14.00 EPS.

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

Linde stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,569. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.32. Linde has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $391.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $393.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

