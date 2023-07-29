Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.48-$3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.80-$14.00 EPS.

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

Linde stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $391.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $393.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

