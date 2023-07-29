Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 10.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Linde by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.33.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.71. 1,444,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.09. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $391.61. The firm has a market cap of $190.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

