Litecoin Hits Market Cap of $6.96 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.96 billion and $530.10 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $94.77 or 0.00323202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013462 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,469,664 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

