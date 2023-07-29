Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Oppenheimer

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.54.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $89.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 235.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 39.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 84,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $1,038,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $3,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

