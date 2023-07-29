Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 4,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 33,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Loncor Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$50.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds interest in the Adumbi project, which is located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.