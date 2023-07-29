Lookers (LON:LOOK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.40

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 125.40 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.58), with a volume of 37697288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.26).

Lookers Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. The firm has a market cap of £468.83 million, a P/E ratio of 682.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19.

About Lookers

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; and leasing fleet management. It operates various franchised dealerships and online platforms.

