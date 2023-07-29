LooksRare Achieves Market Cap of $51.07 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. LooksRare has a total market cap of $51.07 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 931,074,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 895,775,531 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

