Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 3,876 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $69,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,181,000 after acquiring an additional 78,526 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $29.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,912.52. 687,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,816. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,068.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,830.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,528 shares of company stock worth $19,738,136 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

