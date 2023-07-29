Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 459,615 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,615 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $233,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $13.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.48. 39,220,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,000,720. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.