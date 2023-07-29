Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,211,410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 101,102 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $73,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.76. 4,911,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,435. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average is $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

