Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 301,332 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 396,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,332 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $63,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.85. 8,000,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,242. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.72. The company has a market capitalization of $266.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 144.86% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

