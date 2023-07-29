LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPLA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.78.

LPL Financial Stock Down 4.2 %

LPLA stock opened at $226.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $117,183,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,772,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after purchasing an additional 380,373 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

