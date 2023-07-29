Luceco (LON:LUCE) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 123.99 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 126.20 ($1.62). 150,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 326,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.40 ($1.62).

The stock has a market capitalization of £202.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,800.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.73.

In other Luceco news, insider Petrus R. M. Vervaat bought 50,000 shares of Luceco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £59,000 ($75,650.72). In other news, insider Tim Surridge purchased 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £24,510.10 ($31,427.23). Also, insider Petrus R. M. Vervaat purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £59,000 ($75,650.72). Insiders purchased a total of 69,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,435,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Luceco plc engages in the manufacturing and supply of wiring accessories, LED lighting, and portable power equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brand names.

