Macatawa Bank Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Macatawa Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.14 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 17.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 1,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 75.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

