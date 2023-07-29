MagnetGold 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23,528.97 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $70.59 million and approximately $23,528.97 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

