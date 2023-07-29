Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNXXF remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. 42,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,539. Manganese X Energy has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Battery Hill manganese property that comprise 55 claims covering an area of approximately 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick.

