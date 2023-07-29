Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Manganese X Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MNXXF remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. 42,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,539. Manganese X Energy has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
About Manganese X Energy
