Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.03. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.