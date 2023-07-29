Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.91

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.91 and traded as high as $36.48. Marcus & Millichap shares last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 306,822 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $154.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $70.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

