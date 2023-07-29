Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 6,810 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,668,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,130,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

