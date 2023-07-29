Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 981,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,955. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

