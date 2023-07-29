Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.21. The company had a trading volume of 669,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,759. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.35 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 84.52% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

