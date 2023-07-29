Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 33.4% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 22,080 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $200,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 11.8% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 90,636,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,848,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.16 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

