Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,035 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.79. 1,479,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,008. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

