Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 5,861 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.87. 590,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,134. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

