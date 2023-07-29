Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 112 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.14. 297,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.15. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04.
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
