Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 112 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.14. 297,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.15. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diageo Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.70) to GBX 4,000 ($51.29) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.85) to GBX 3,850 ($49.37) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,908.89.

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.