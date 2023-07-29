Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 131 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $841,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.90. 1,897,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,052. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

