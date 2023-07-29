Mask Network Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $3.57 or 0.00012153 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $292.78 million and $37.75 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars.

