Massachusetts Institute of Technology Invests $4.69 Million in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 237,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000. Samsara accounts for 0.7% of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $370,994,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 320,468 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,765,000 after purchasing an additional 239,226 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Samsara stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,464. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,557,588.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,549,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,557,588.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,670.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,432,415 shares of company stock valued at $61,815,798. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

