MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Trading Down 4.9%

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 1,046,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,212,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.74 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.99, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00 and a beta of -0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.48.

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

