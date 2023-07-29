Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mattel also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Mattel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $20.73. 4,823,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,703. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. Mattel has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 50.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 454.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.