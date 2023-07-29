Maverick Protocol (MAV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.95 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001043 BTC on exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.30597097 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $4,802,573.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

