MC Mining (LON:MCM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.35

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.35 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.12). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 50,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £37.78 million, a P/E ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.23.

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province; and Greater Soutpansberg Projects, including Chapudi, Generaal, and Mopane projects located in Limpopo province.

