McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Cut by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,852. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

