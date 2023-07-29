McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
McDonald’s Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.03. 2,716,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,853. The stock has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.88. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35.
McDonald’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of McDonald’s
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 27,860.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.
About McDonald’s
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than McDonald’s
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.