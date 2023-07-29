McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $294.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.88. The company has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after purchasing an additional 782,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

