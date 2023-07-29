McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.56

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.56 and traded as high as $8.93. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 629,274 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.75 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $406.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 86.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. On average, research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 930,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 86,204 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,180,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 89,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 47,610 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,152,200 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Stories

