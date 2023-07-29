Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.25

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.25 and traded as high as C$8.49. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.42, with a volume of 78,431 shares.
Medical Facilities Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.25. The stock has a market cap of C$214.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.69.
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of C$147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.1248285 EPS for the current year.
Medical Facilities Announces Dividend
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
