Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.25

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.25 and traded as high as C$8.49. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.42, with a volume of 78,431 shares.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.25. The stock has a market cap of C$214.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of C$147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.1248285 EPS for the current year.

Medical Facilities Announces Dividend

About Medical Facilities

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

