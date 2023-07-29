Medicure (CVE:MPH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.21

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.21 and traded as high as C$1.40. Medicure shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 2,049 shares trading hands.

Medicure Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of C$14.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medicure had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of C$5.63 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Medicure Inc. will post 0.0956973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.