MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.28. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 64.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares during the last quarter.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

