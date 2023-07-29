MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ MEIP opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $11.60.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.28. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 64.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
