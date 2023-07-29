Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance
NASDAQ MLCO opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.18. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.
About Melco Resorts & Entertainment
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
